Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,614 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 38,004 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tripadvisor by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Tripadvisor by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 344,525 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 163.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

