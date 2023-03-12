Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 28.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,452,000 after buying an additional 117,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,902,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 132.0% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 8,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Shares of OC opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.