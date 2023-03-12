Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Toro by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Toro by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 5.7 %

TTC opened at $109.29 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

