Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after acquiring an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $338.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

