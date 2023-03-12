Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.02. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

