Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Financial Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 167,239 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

NYSE AFG opened at $122.23 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

