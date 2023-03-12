Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $211.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.76. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

