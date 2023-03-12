Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 2,395.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,807 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 74.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 1,436.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 1,672.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 354,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 1,886.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 297,739 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

