Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 785.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 93,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 934.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 57,703 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OptimizeRx Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.