Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,043 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

TUP opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Tupperware Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.