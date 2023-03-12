Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PPG opened at $126.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $138.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

