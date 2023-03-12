Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Mondelez International by 46.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

