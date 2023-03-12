Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $936.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.