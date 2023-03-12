Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 154,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter worth $84,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,108,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $540,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,764,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,108,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,204,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,671. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOWL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

BOWL opened at $16.19 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

