Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RealReal by 240.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RealReal by 80.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth $49,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

RealReal Stock Performance

About RealReal

RealReal stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.