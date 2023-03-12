Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,842 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

