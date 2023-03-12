Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $2,602,476. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $420.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.24 and its 200 day moving average is $415.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.