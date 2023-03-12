Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811 in the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

