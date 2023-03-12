Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 53.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 481.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of HEES stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.32 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

