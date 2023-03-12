Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,289 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,375 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 460,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $622.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

