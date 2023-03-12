Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,156 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTB. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $5,624,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,928 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $3,271,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,549,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 45.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 84,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

