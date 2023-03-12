Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,695 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

