Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,848 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.81. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $146.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

