Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,148 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

