Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 24,197 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EnPro Industries

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

EnPro Industries stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPO. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

