Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 251,763 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,763 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $27.98 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

