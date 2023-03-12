Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,731 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 26.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 349,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,900,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,322,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,938,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,322,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,229 shares in the company, valued at $66,938,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

