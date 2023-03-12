Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 395,565 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395,565 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 31,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMO. Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $2.26 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

