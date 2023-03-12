Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,540 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 54.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Lands’ End by 14.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Trading Down 4.0 %

Lands’ End Profile

Shares of LE stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $223.08 million, a PE ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 2.83. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Further Reading

