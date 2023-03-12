Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 861,742 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 861,742 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 594.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 588,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 672.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 437,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

FibroGen Trading Down 0.2 %

FGEN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,064 shares of company stock worth $2,071,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.