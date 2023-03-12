Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 877 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $150.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

