Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 132,238 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $84.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 221.89% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

