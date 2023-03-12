Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

