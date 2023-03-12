Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 281,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 3.3 %

DFS opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

