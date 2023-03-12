Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $53.20 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.