Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,295 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $35.29 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

