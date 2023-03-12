Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLRG opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

