First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.28

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 571024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

