First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,941,129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $293,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,152,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 151,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after acquiring an additional 147,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 120,596 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $22.15 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

