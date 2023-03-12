First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 22,232 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

