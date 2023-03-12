First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 40,758 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MED opened at $106.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.19.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

