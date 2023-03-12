First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 5.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERF. Barclays began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.