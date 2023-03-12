First Trust Advisors LP Buys 13,710 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

