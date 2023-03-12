First Trust Advisors LP Buys 155,997 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,844,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,997 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wipro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after buying an additional 1,962,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wipro by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,894,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,990,000 after buying an additional 1,064,771 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,000,000 after buying an additional 310,539 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

WIT opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

