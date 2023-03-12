First Trust Advisors LP Buys 347,352 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

