First Trust Advisors LP Buys 54,001 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 13.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after buying an additional 586,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after buying an additional 190,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

