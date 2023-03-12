First Trust Advisors LP Buys 852 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,219.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 186,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $5,254,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Articles

