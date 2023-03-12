First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Block were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $18,039,979. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

