First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Essent Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Insider Activity

Essent Group Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

