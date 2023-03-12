First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.